Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MDU opened at $21.97 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $22.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

