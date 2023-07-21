Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VVV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Valvoline Price Performance

VVV opened at $37.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.75. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

