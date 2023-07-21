Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after purchasing an additional 674,477 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $33.68.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.76.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

