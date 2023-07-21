Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Landstar System by 756.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,416,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 604,360.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 139,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,647,000 after acquiring an additional 139,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,432,000 after acquiring an additional 98,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.33.

Landstar System Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $203.05 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.51 and a 1 year high of $203.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.