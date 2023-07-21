Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,196,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 619.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,722,000 after purchasing an additional 693,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 23.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 676,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Mattel stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

