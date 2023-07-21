Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,208,000 after purchasing an additional 270,768 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Envista by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,013,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,292,000 after purchasing an additional 671,617 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Envista by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,058,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,003,000 after purchasing an additional 197,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Envista by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,578,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,845,000 after purchasing an additional 702,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Envista by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,915 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Envista Price Performance

NVST opened at $34.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.38. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

