Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $78.58 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $83.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.02.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.70%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

