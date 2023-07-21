Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THC. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NYSE:THC opened at $78.92 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average of $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

