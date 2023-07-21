Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.82 Million Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Stifel Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Stifel Financial by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of SF opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average is $60.85. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,331,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

