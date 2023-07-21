Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 1.9 %

SKX opened at $53.24 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.