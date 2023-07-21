Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 189,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

