Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 91,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.