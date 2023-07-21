Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Pure Storage by 7.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 963,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 67,627 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 1,641.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 379,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 357,726 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 42.5% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 4.2% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 23,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $325,945.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,060.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,373 shares of company stock worth $5,833,636 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pure Storage Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on PSTG. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,255.09, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.27. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $39.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.