Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.12 Million Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE DINO opened at $48.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.34%.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.