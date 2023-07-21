Arizona State Retirement System Has $2 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of JLL stock opened at $169.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $191.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

