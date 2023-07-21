Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Gentex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 809,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Gentex by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 127,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gentex Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.