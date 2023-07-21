Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

TPX opened at $45.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 522.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Insider Activity at Tempur Sealy International

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.