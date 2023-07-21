Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 393.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 25,158 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Times in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 21.8% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 128,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 22,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.01. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $42.87.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $560.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NYT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

