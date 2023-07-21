Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $524,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at $24,786,600.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,502.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,786,600.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $4,428,670. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL stock opened at $384.75 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.06 and a 1 year high of $385.63. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.41 and a 200 day moving average of $322.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

