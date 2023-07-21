Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Generac by 568.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.48.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $147.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $282.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.59.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

