Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Littelfuse Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LFUS opened at $298.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.88 and its 200 day moving average is $262.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $309.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total value of $189,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,916.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,621 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

