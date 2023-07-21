Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $151.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clean Harbors Trading Up 2.7 %

In other Clean Harbors news, VP George L. Curtis sold 717 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $117,896.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,534.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $69,426.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,194.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP George L. Curtis sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $117,896.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,534.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,259,041 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLH opened at $169.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.01 and its 200 day moving average is $140.77. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile



Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

