Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.12.

Shares of NYCB opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.85%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

