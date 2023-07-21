Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 128 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TopBuild by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,620 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 834.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $2,726,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $8,546,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BLD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.75.

TopBuild Stock Down 2.6 %

BLD stock opened at $267.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.40. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $280.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total value of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,802,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $217,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,197.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total value of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,427 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

