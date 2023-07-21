Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 157 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at $358,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Valmont Industries by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:VMI opened at $278.16 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.32 and a 1-year high of $353.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.73 and a 200 day moving average of $302.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.31. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

