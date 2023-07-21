Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,890 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,628.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $35.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.69.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 67.63%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

