Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 2,052 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZI shares. Bank of America cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,090,000 shares of company stock worth $55,325,700. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. Analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

