Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 361 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000.

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.30.

Shares of SITE opened at $166.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.58. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $176.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.24.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.13%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

