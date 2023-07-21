Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 525 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,119,000 after buying an additional 29,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,058,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,558,000 after buying an additional 147,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after buying an additional 202,442 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.73.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $74.51 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.70%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

