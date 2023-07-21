Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 528 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,269 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after acquiring an additional 513,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,793,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,186 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $118,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,441 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.23.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AR opened at $24.77 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 3.44.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

