Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 720 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 1,860.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $64.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.23.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,649,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,649,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,578,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,471. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

