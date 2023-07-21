Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 948 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI opened at $26.56 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

