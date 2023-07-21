Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Primerica by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Primerica by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Primerica by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $211.69 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.18 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.55 and a 200-day moving average of $176.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PRI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total transaction of $384,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,082.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total transaction of $384,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,082.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $322,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,435,625.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.