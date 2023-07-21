Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after buying an additional 133,660,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,810,000 after buying an additional 1,313,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $77,332,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,915,000 after buying an additional 527,764 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

