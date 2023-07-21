Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 44.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Universal Display by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $141.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.14. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $89.41 and a 12-month high of $157.50.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLED has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.44.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.