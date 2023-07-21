Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USFD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. Research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

