Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,016 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 57,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,854.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $4,190,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,487.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,854.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.10. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business’s revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

