Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,325,000 after purchasing an additional 76,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,835,000 after purchasing an additional 117,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,334,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $543,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 381,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,817,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,464 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

