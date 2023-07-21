Artur Bergman Sells 11,163 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $200,152.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,363,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,095,528.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $182,961.57.

On Monday, July 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $177,603.33.

On Monday, June 26th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $172,468.35.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $186,310.47.

On Monday, June 12th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $185,529.06.

On Monday, June 5th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $183,408.09.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $177,603.33.

On Thursday, May 25th, Artur Bergman sold 3,200 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $48,544.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $40,554.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $180,508.02.

Fastly Trading Down 8.1 %

NYSE:FSLY opened at $17.66 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 13,926.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 886.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fastly from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

