Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $232.53

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 232.53 ($3.04) and traded as low as GBX 209.60 ($2.74). Ascential shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.75), with a volume of 1,293,024 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 232.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 242.35. The stock has a market cap of £921.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

