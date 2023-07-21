ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $676.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $713.77 and a 200 day moving average of $667.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $706.55.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

