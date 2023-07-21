Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 24.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 55.4% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.4% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 23.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $540,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aspen Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

AZPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.40.

Shares of AZPN opened at $175.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.27. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.32 and a 52-week high of $263.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $229.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

