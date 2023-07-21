Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Leangela W. Lowe Sells 3,000 Shares

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Atkore Price Performance
Shares of ATKR stock opened at $160.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $163.18.
Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $895.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.20 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. On average, analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.
Atkore Company Profile
Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atkore
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.