Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Leangela W. Lowe Sells 3,000 Shares

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $160.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $163.18.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $895.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.20 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. On average, analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Atkore by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Atkore by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Atkore by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

