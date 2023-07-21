Atlas Private Wealth Management Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $168.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $437.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

