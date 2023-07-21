Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Chairman Acquires $230,002.24 in Stock

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired 55,289 shares of Ault Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $230,002.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 241,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,114.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ault Alliance Price Performance

Shares of AULT opened at $4.08 on Friday. Ault Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Ault Alliance alerts:

Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($41.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ault Alliance had a negative return on equity of 75.97% and a negative net margin of 152.00%. The company had revenue of $31.19 million during the quarter.

About Ault Alliance

Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, BNI, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, AGREE, and Ault Disruptive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.