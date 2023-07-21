Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sterling Anderson Sells 173,071 Shares

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Sterling Anderson sold 173,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $546,904.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,560.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $602,000.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 175,687 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $569,225.88.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $666,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $592,000.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $546,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $608,000.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Sterling Anderson sold 128,659 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $378,257.46.

On Friday, June 30th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $570,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $512,000.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Sterling Anderson sold 103,568 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $247,527.52.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

AUR stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after buying an additional 89,330 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

