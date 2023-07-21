Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sterling Anderson Sells 200,000 Shares

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,625.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Sterling Anderson sold 173,071 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $546,904.36.

On Friday, July 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 175,687 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $569,225.88.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $666,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $592,000.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $546,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $608,000.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Sterling Anderson sold 128,659 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $378,257.46.

On Friday, June 30th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $570,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $512,000.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Sterling Anderson sold 103,568 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $247,527.52.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

NASDAQ AUR opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,653,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 373,280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Featured Articles

