AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $1.26 Billion Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,356,600 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212,449 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 7.6% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,256,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $346.87 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.84 and its 200-day moving average is $289.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.54.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.