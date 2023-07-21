Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $26.31 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

