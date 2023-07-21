Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,156,000 after acquiring an additional 48,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,771,000 after purchasing an additional 275,974 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,951,000 after purchasing an additional 450,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $699,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $175.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $193.61. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.34.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

